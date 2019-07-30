Getty Image

Anthony Davis has had quite the summer so far. The now-former New Orleans Pelicans superstar got his long-awaited trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he will team up with LeBron James and, if all goes right, compete for a championship. While his desire for a ring cost him a chance to compete for USA Basketball this summer, he can at least fill some of his free time by joining James on the set of Space Jam 2.

Davis enjoys movies — he told us and revealed during his introductory press conference that he was watching the silver screen when he found out he was traded to the Lakers — but unfortunately, movies haven’t always loved him back. During an appearance on That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain, Davis revealed that he’s not a particularly big fan of the dark due to some of the movies he checked out during his childhood.

“TV on, bathroom light on, some light has to be on [when I go to bed],” Davis said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “I wish I wasn’t scared of the dark. … I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid, and it messed me up for life.”

There will, assuredly, be people who use this as a way to tease Davis and question his masculinity and all the stuff that Twitter eggs with four followers try to do behind the veil of anonymity. Instead, it’s pretty cool to see Davis, a very tall human with a whole lot of money and a near-constant spotlight shining on him, admitting that there are things out there that scare him, even if he’s doing it in a lighthearted way.

And one last thing: Please, no one ever ask him to do a haunted house again, even if he does have DeMarcus Cousins with him.