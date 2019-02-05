Getty Image

With the NBA trade deadline looming on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 7, Anthony Davis is the single biggest story in the league. The All-NBA big man is very available after his trade request went public and, since that time, there has been plenty of speculation as to where Davis will land in a long-term sense. The Los Angeles Lakers are the headliners with regard to a potential deal in the near term but, as of now, the organization is reportedly pessimistic about a deal coming together, even after seemingly upping their offer.

Now, another wrinkle has entered the mix, with Chris Haynes of Yahoo reporting that the Pelicans are now actively keeping Davis off the floor despite a healthy prognosis. Haynes brings a sourced reported that Davis “eagerly wanted to suit up at home against the Indiana Pacers after recovering from a left finger avulsion that sidelined him for a little more than two weeks.” However, New Orleans reportedly decided against bringing him back, which comes on the heels of all kinds of whispers that Davis could simply be shut down for the duration of the season if he is not traded.

Davis and his camp appear to be actively trying to limit the Pelicans’ options, with a now-famous list of teams presented to his current employer for perusal. Still, it doesn’t make a ton of sense on the New Orleans side to risk an injury to Davis as he is firmly on the trade block, leading many to speculate that he will never suit up for the Pelicans again.

At this juncture, Davis has already made public his intent to play again this season, regardless of where he lands. But unless this was just a precaution by New Orleans, we could be headed for a stand-off between organization and player if the trigger isn’t pulled on a trade.