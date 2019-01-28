Getty Image

Anthony Davis is officially on the trade block after he and his agent Rich Paul made a trade request by informing the Pelicans he would not sign a supermax extension this summer.

Davis wants to go somewhere to compete for championships, per Paul, and the immediate favorites to acquire him in the minds of most (and the oddsmakers) are the Lakers and Celtics. Both have stumbling blocks to get over before they can land the superstar, however, as Los Angeles has to hope their young core of players is valued by the Pelicans and the Celtics have to wait until this summer to deal for him due to the CBA’s Rose Rule.

The Pelicans may very well wait until this summer in order to find out who has what picks in the 2019 NBA Draft and to bring the Celtics and their stockpile of young players and future draft picks into the mix. However, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, there is another issue standing in the way of the Celtics acquiring the star center.