The 2019 NBA Finals is the focus of the basketball world and the 2019 NBA Draft is looming as a point of pointed interest. However, the Anthony Davis sweepstakes is heating up and the information is flying around as a result. In recent days, word broke that the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly open to multi-team deals involving Davis and, in more specific terms, rumblings exist that Davis himself is “focused” on the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers for his next destination. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shed interesting light on the situation on Monday evening, placing the Lakers as the “leader in the clubhouse” when it comes to landing Davis.

“The Lakers,” Wojnarowski said when asked which team was in the lead. “Because they have the leverage of knowing that Anthony Davis wants to sign with them in free agency in 2020, and the rest of the league knows that, and that there is some risk in trading for Davis.”