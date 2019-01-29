What Will The Pelicans Prioritize In An Anthony Davis Trade?

Getty Image

The clock is now ticking on the New Orleans Pelicans to find a deal for Anthony Davis. They technically have until February 2020 before they absolutely have to move him, but one would expect a trade to be in place before the start of next season.

We’ve debated whether they’re better off trying to trade him before the deadline or this summer, but the answer to that, as well as the answer to what team should be the favorite to land Davis, will come down to what New Orleans identifies as their priorities in a deal. We’ve seen a few different approaches to this over the years and below we’ll break down the value of each and what teams can offer the best package in that category.

There are, for the most part, three routes for the Pelicans to take in terms of prioritizing value in a Davis trade … plus a fourth caveat that may be very important to them.