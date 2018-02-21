Anthony Davis Admits He’s Wondered If He’s Waited On The Pelicans To Succeed For Too Long

02.20.18

Getty Image

Anthony Davis has said before that he’s committed to playing in New Orleans with the Pelicans and doesn’t want to be traded. But he also knows an NBA career can pass quickly, and in his sixth season in the league, he has little postseason success with the team that drafted him.

Trade rumors about Davis have seeped through the seams of his narrative for some time now, with the Boston Celtics often mentioned the most likely suitor for him. But each time rumors crop up, he reaffirms his commitment to the Pelicans and stresses how much he likes it in New Orleans.

The duality of Anthony Davis is one of the most interesting storylines of the NBA. Though he’s said again and again he doesn’t want to leave, his name seems to be at the top of the list of players who somehow seem predestined to play somewhere else. But in an interview with The Jump‘s Rachel Nichols, Davis concedes that he’s considered the possibility that he’s wasting his prime waiting around for things to go right in New Orleans.

