Brad Stevens Says Boston Can’t Expect Kyrie Irving Or Marcus Smart To Be Back ‘Anytime Soon’

04.02.18 29 mins ago

Since the beginning of the season, injuries have threatened to torpedo the Boston Celtics‘ postseason aspirations. And even though they hold a firm grasp on the No. 2 seed in the East with the playoffs fast approaching, they’ll face an uphill battle for the conference crown if they aren’t able to get back to full strength soon.

Kyrie Irving was expected to miss 3-to-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, and Marcus Smart was ruled out indefinitely last month after suffering a torn tendon in his right thumb and having surgery.

Although both are hopeful to return at some point in the playoffs, nobody is sure precisely when. That’s why head coach Brad Stevens is prepping his team to start the postseason without them and insisting they have to be ready to play without those two key pieces.

