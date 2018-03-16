Marcus Smart Will Have Thumb Surgery, But Hopes To Return To The Celtics This Postseason

03.16.18 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Marcus Smart is going under the knife after all. The Boston Celtics guard was hoping surgery wouldn’t be necessary for his injured thumb, but it looks like that won’t be the case.

Smart had been shopping around for a second opinion on his right thumb, as both he and the Celtics hoped he could return sometime this season. Getting surgery to repair the torn tendon could make that difficult, but many feared it would be necessary.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that indeed Smart would need the procedure, and that he was having it done right away in hopes he can get back on the floor this postseason.

