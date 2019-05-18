Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are, presumably, in for quite the hectic offseason. After missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year, the front office finds itself in a position where it needs to surround LeBron James with talent entering his second year in L.A. The biggest catch, of course, is New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, but in the event he’s unattainable, the Lakers apparently have their eyes on a pair of Eastern Conference All-Star guards.

According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the duo of Washington Wizards standout Bradley Beal and Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry have piqued the team’s interest.