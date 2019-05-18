Bradley Beal And Kyle Lowry Are Reportedly On The Lakers Offseason Trade Target List

05.17.19

The Los Angeles Lakers are, presumably, in for quite the hectic offseason. After missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year, the front office finds itself in a position where it needs to surround LeBron James with talent entering his second year in L.A. The biggest catch, of course, is New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, but in the event he’s unattainable, the Lakers apparently have their eyes on a pair of Eastern Conference All-Star guards.

According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the duo of Washington Wizards standout Bradley Beal and Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry have piqued the team’s interest.

The Lakers have other players they’re targeting in trades, according to league sources. Chief among them is Wizards guard Bradley Beal, though with the Wizards not yet hiring a front office honcho, no decision has been made whether to trade Beal. But LA will be in position to make an attractive offer if Beal is put on the block.

There’s also interest in point guard Kyle Lowry, who could be available if the Raptors lose Kawhi Leonard in free agency. Because of Lowry’s age (33) and contract ($33 million for next season), the Lakers could bring him in for a relatively limited outgoing package.

