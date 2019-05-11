Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have a new head coach. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel, whose candidacy for the position seemed to have suddenly sprung up over the last day, has agreed to a deal that will see him take over in Los Angeles.

Frank Vogel has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

Vogel reportedly left a positive impression during his first interview with the Lakers brass, which were looking for a new coach after parting ways with Luke Walton. With negotiations with the team’s top option, Tyronn Lue, falling through, and Monty Williams accepting the head coaching gig with the Phoenix Suns, Vogel apparently stuck out after the team circled the wagons and went through its new list of candidates.