Brandon Ingram Is Expected To Fully Recover From Thoracic Outlet Decompression Surgery

Associate Editor
03.16.19

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to shut Brandon Ingram down last week. Ingram had missed two games with a shoulder issue, and upon having his season come to an end, Los Angeles announced Ingram underwent a series of tests that revealed a Deep Venous Thrombosis in his right arm.

There wasn’t any word on whether Ingram’s ailment was something that could keep him out for any portion of the 2019-20 campaign, but the team announced on Saturday afternoon that Ingram should be good to go once the season starts. That’s because the second-year wing underwent a thoracic outlet decompression surgery earlier in the day.

According to Shams Charania, this was all part of dealing with an issue with the blood clot in his arm.

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSbrandon ingramLA LAKERS
