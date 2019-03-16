The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to shut Brandon Ingram down last week. Ingram had missed two games with a shoulder issue, and upon having his season come to an end, Los Angeles announced Ingram underwent a series of tests that revealed a Deep Venous Thrombosis in his right arm.
There wasn’t any word on whether Ingram’s ailment was something that could keep him out for any portion of the 2019-20 campaign, but the team announced on Saturday afternoon that Ingram should be good to go once the season starts. That’s because the second-year wing underwent a thoracic outlet decompression surgery earlier in the day.
According to Shams Charania, this was all part of dealing with an issue with the blood clot in his arm.