The Buffalo Bulls Could Be The Perfect March Madness Cinderella Story

#NCAA Tournament
03.16.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

You can argue that Arizona is the story of the NCAA Tournament so far. Many had picked the No. 4 seed to advance to the Final Four. Some were even bold enough to have the Wildcats winning it all.

Unfortunately for those who banked on Arizona, it didn’t just lose to a heavy underdog in the Round of 64 on Thursday. It got throttled. And what shouldn’t be lost in all of this Arizona talk – all the speculation about Sean Miller’s future and Deandre Ayton’s NBA potential – is that Buffalo did the throttling.

The Bulls made Arizona look like the overmatched mid-major. The Mid-American Conference champs punched Miller’s squad in the face from the tip and dictated the terms of the game. Behind a suffocating defense and an arsenal of marksmen from downtown, the Bulls came out on top, 89-68.

There’s still plenty of things that have to happen, but Buffalo looks like it could be the perfect Cinderella story. Here’s why.

