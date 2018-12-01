Some League Execs Reportedly Believe Carmelo Anthony Has Played His Last NBA Game

11.30.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony‘s basketball future is as uncertain as it’s ever been. Earlier this month, the Rockets abruptly announced that he was no longer in their plans and that they were working toward a resolution to part ways with him amid Houston’s rocky start to the season.

Since his time with the team has officially come to an end, Anthony is still waiting to find out whether an NBA team is willing to take a chance on him. At the moment, his prospects don’t look very promising.

Anthony’s reputation has taken a major hit after his last two unceremonious exits from the Rockets and Thunder, and there’s a pervading feeling that his NBA career might very well be over. Some believe that if he wants to continue his basketball career, it’ll likely have to be overseas.

