Chet Holmgren Will Miss The Entire 2022-23 Season With A Foot Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the worst-case scenario for Chet Holmgren‘s foot injury. In a statement released by the team on Thursday morning, the Thunder indicated that Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot that will cost him the entirety of the 2022-23 season. Holmgren suffered the injury last week while playing in Jamal Crawford’s pro-am, The CrawsOver.

Here is a video of Holmgren appearing to suffer the injury. It came early on in the game — which was called in the second quarter due to condensation on the floor — when Holmgren attempted to play defense against LeBron James. He came up limping immediately after and went right to the bench before leaving the gym.

Chet did really a good job at absorbing the contact, staying in front of Bron & forcing the tough lay-up attempt. not so bad for a 19 year old. sucks that he tweaked his ankle. pic.twitter.com/G7ERbrG7r5 — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) August 21, 2022

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Thunder executive Sam Presti said in a statement. “We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

The Thunder selected Holmgren with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after one productive season at Gonzaga.