The Chicago Bulls entered the season hoping that it would mark the beginning of a renaissance, and while the playoffs felt like an unrealistic aspiration, some hoped it would at least mark the first step towards contention.

There was plenty of reason for optimism going in. Zach LaVine was returning from an injury that sidelined him for a significant chunk of last season, and in the summer they added Chicago native Jabari Parker, who was eager to rehabilitate his image after struggling to live up to expectations during his first few seasons in Milwaukee.

However, by the time the trade deadline rolled around, the Bulls were destined for the lottery once again, Parker was on his way out of town, and Lauri Markkanen had missed most of the first half of the season with an elbow injury. Now, with the season quickly winding down, the Bulls will reportedly shut down their prized big man again for the remaining six games, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.