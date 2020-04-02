CJ McCollum calls two places home. There is, of course, Portland, the city in which he’s spent his entire NBA career as a member of the Trail Blazers, and there’s Canton, Ohio. Born and raised there, McCollum never forgets his roots, whether that’s by showing love to the area or making it clear as day that he will always support the Cleveland Browns.

With the NBA currently on hiatus due to COVID-19, McCollum wanted to do something to lend a hand to the two places he calls home. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, McCollum will make a $170,000 donation towards charities in both areas: $100,000 is going towards the Akron-Canton Food Bank, and $70,000 is going towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro Area.

McCollum’s financial contribution to the club will help with staff retention, virtual counseling and other programs for children and families, as well as meal distribution. The funds donated to the Food Bank will provide 400,000 meals to families in McCollum’s hometown of Canton and other towns in Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

These donations by McCollum are incredibly generous and helpful, as they will do a number of really important things that lend a hand to folks who could most use one. McCollum is the latest NBA player to offer support, and in recent days, we’ve seen LeBron James give students and their families at his school their own Taco Tuesday dinners and Kyrie Irving donate to Feeding America on his birthday, among a number of other moves to help out communities impacted by the virus.