Getty Image

The Cavaliers are frantically searching for a way to upgrade their roster as LeBron James’ free agency decision looms large over the future in Cleveland.

The Cavs have to both prepare for a possible future without LeBron while also doing everything they can to improve the roster to the point where he’d want to stay. Most expected Cleveland to be active in trying to make a trade during the draft, but July 21 came and went with them staying put and simply taking Collin Sexton with the eighth overall pick.

Sexton still may be dealt in the near future, as they did with Andrew Wiggins in 2014, but for now he’s their lone significant young asset on the roster. The Cavs are very active in trade talks, but it remains to be seen what they can actually make happen given their lack of assets. To help facilitate a possible trade, Cleveland is in the business of packaging as many easily movable contracts as they can.