Drake And Kendrick Perkins Apparently Jawed With One Another During Game 1 Of Raptors/Cavs (UPDATE)

05.01.18 2 hours ago

When the Cleveland Cavaliers got Kendrick Perkins to round out their postseason roster, everyone got a little happy, because Perkins is a delightful basketball player. Not because of what he can do on the court, mind you, but rather because the 33-year-old big man is the kind of grizzled veteran who theoretically makes the Cavaliers a little tougher.

The team needed a little shot of toughness during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup with the Toronto Raptors, and Perkins delivered. This wasn’t because of a fight on the court or anything like that, as you can guess by the headline of this post.

Instead, noted Raptors fan Drake was in his seat near Cleveland’s bench towards the end of the first half and decided to talk spicy, which led to him and Perkins jawing a little bit. TNT’s main feed didn’t catch this exchange, but fortunately, KG’s Area 21 was on the case.

