The Clippers Will Acquire K.J. Martin In A Trade With The Rockets

For as much as the Los Angeles Clippers want to play lineups filled with guys who can switch and play positionless basketball, a problem that the team ran into too many times during the 2022-23 season was that it lacked the sort of athleticism that makes all of that possibile, which stemmed from having an older rotation. According to multiple reports, the team has apparently decided to try and address that issue in a trade with the Houston Rockets for 22-year-old wing K.J. Martin.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news of the trade, and said that the team would send a pair of second-round draft picks to Houston to acquire Martin’s services.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times confirmed the trade, and mentioned that the picks won’t convey until 2026 and 2027.

The Rockets are doing this move after a busy start to free agency, one which saw them agree to deals with Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jock Landale — the deals for VanVleet and Brooks, in particular, were big money acquisitions. The Clippers, meanwhile, haven’t been nearly as busy, with their big move so far being the re-signing of Russell Westbrook. They have, however, been linked to a James Harden trade after his request for a move.

Martin appeared in all 82 games for the Rockets last season with 49 of them coming in the starting lineup. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28 minutes per game.

