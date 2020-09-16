Getty Image
Damian Lillard And CJ McCollum Had A Blast On Twitter After The Clippers Got Bounced

The Portland Trail Blazers battled admirably to get into the NBA playoffs, but ultimately were unable to topple the Los Angeles Lakers and went home after the first round. Their stay in the Bubble did include a run-in with the other Los Angeles squad that did not exactly sit well with them, and as a result, two of Portland’s stars had a whole lot of fun at the Clippers’ expense as L.A. fell in Game 7 to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Damian Lillard and a pair of Clippers players — Paul George and Patrick Beverley — had a war of words during and after a game the two teams played. Despite this, Lillard was not the first member of the Blazers to get some jokes off as the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to Denver. That, instead, was CJ McCollum, who started the posting with a bang.

Lillard laughed at the Cabo line, then looked back on his “bad shot” beef with George from last postseason. You see, George took a corner three down the stretch of Game 7 that looked like this…

…and unsurprisingly, Lillard got asked about it.

While this was going on, McCollum decided to get send out a whole lot of posts at the Clippers’ expense.

He did take a quick break in the middle of this to show some love to Denver’s dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, both of whom were outstanding during Game 7.

And then, CJ got back on the Clippers slandering train.

He was serious (kind of) for a moment, saying that he legitimately thought this L.A. side had what it took to win a championship.

But again, McCollum got back to cracking jokes and made it clear that he was, indeed, drinking wine before throwing some more praise Denver’s way.

Oh, look, Lillard got back into the posting game, inviting Beverley to join him down in Cancun. And you will never believe this, but McCollum got in on this fun, too.

McCollum kept going, which included some more Beverley jokes.

Eventually, McCollum wished everyone goodbye, and once that happened, Lillard came in with a few more tweets.

Throughout the evening, other players from other teams chimed in on the torrid posting by the Blazers’ duo.

I don’t know about you, but while I am super stoked to watch how the rest of the postseason plays out before four really fun basketball teams, I cannot wait for the first time the Blazers and the Clippers play one another during the 2020-21 season.

