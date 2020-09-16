The Portland Trail Blazers battled admirably to get into the NBA playoffs, but ultimately were unable to topple the Los Angeles Lakers and went home after the first round. Their stay in the Bubble did include a run-in with the other Los Angeles squad that did not exactly sit well with them, and as a result, two of Portland’s stars had a whole lot of fun at the Clippers’ expense as L.A. fell in Game 7 to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Damian Lillard and a pair of Clippers players — Paul George and Patrick Beverley — had a war of words during and after a game the two teams played. Despite this, Lillard was not the first member of the Blazers to get some jokes off as the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to Denver. That, instead, was CJ McCollum, who started the posting with a bang.

Sheesh . Twitter gonna explode after this game 🤣🤣🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Yoooo @Dame_Lillard 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got an extra villa available in Cabo ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Lillard laughed at the Cabo line, then looked back on his “bad shot” beef with George from last postseason. You see, George took a corner three down the stretch of Game 7 that looked like this…

oh my god pic.twitter.com/0HrWTSJvev — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 16, 2020

…and unsurprisingly, Lillard got asked about it.

Look good to me https://t.co/nw3YU9TKFl — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

While this was going on, McCollum decided to get send out a whole lot of posts at the Clippers’ expense.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 bruuuuuh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

I wonder if they packed before the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Ballmer so hot 🤣🤣🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

He did take a quick break in the middle of this to show some love to Denver’s dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, both of whom were outstanding during Game 7.

Some people are built for it , some aren’t. I see you 27 . 15 went crazy too — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

And then, CJ got back on the Clippers slandering train.

If they fly private they can get into Mexico for sure. Should probably get the big jet. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

He was serious (kind of) for a moment, saying that he legitimately thought this L.A. side had what it took to win a championship.

I’m not enjoying this. I had the clippers in the finals after we lost. Now I look crazy. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

I am shocked . I thought there was no way they would lose this series. I honestly can’t believe it. I thought they would win before it. Then they got up 3-1 and I thought it was over — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

But again, McCollum got back to cracking jokes and made it clear that he was, indeed, drinking wine before throwing some more praise Denver’s way.

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

They really came back from down 1-3 twice and Thrill not even with the team . That’s wild. Them boys really the come back kids. That’s some legendary stuff — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Oh, look, Lillard got back into the posting game, inviting Beverley to join him down in Cancun. And you will never believe this, but McCollum got in on this fun, too.

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

I’ll bring the wine 🍷 . Weather nice as ever too https://t.co/oE0d6gPBPy — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

McCollum kept going, which included some more Beverley jokes.

It ain’t Pat Bev fault though he got above his average and did his job … — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Serious question . Can you blame it on the bubble ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Eventually, McCollum wished everyone goodbye, and once that happened, Lillard came in with a few more tweets.

Yall right “ no excuse , just produce.” S/O to everyone that purchased my wine tonight. Much love. Drink responsibly 🍷✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Na he gone have them timbs on for the beach workout https://t.co/layfp6w4Iz — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

My energy never change 🤷🏽‍♂️. I say what I want and I stand tall when I win and lose. It is what it is bro https://t.co/6q1bCGZOC2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Throughout the evening, other players from other teams chimed in on the torrid posting by the Blazers’ duo.

@Dame_Lillard yo y’all some fools man 😂 — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) September 16, 2020

😂😂😂 — Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) September 16, 2020

They did lol — James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) September 16, 2020

I don’t know about you, but while I am super stoked to watch how the rest of the postseason plays out before four really fun basketball teams, I cannot wait for the first time the Blazers and the Clippers play one another during the 2020-21 season.