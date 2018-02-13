Getty Image

The script has very quickly been flipped on Derrick Rose this season. After a disappointing, tumultuous season with the New York Knicks, the 29-year-old Rose signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and hoped to get starting time as a guard while Isaiah Thomas recovered from a hip injury.

His own injuries soon came back to haunt him, however, and he even left the Cavaliers in November in order to determine whether he wanted to continue playing basketball at all. After some shoe contract controversy and a bit of introspection, Rose returned to Cleveland.

Rose was back in the Cavs lineup in January against the Magic, but the trade deadline move to acquire Rodney Hood and George Hill sent Rose out of Cleveland altogether. The Utah Jazz quickly put Rose on waivers and according to the New York Times‘ Mark Stein, Rose might have to wait until after the All-Star break to find a new team.