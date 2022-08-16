Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has had an eventful offseason, as her team has tried to revamp its roster around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and (for now, at least) Russell Westbrook with an all new supporting cast and a new head coach in Darvin Ham.

On top of what the current Lakers are doing, Buss is serving as the executive producer of Hulu’s new Lakers documentary Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers that is serving as something of a counter to HBO’s Winning Time series that is dramatizing the Showtime era. On Monday night, Buss went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the series, and just so happened to be sitting down with a guest host who is well versed in the NBA: Desus Nice, formerly of Desus & Mero.

Desus is a diehard Knicks fan and also is more online as any talk show host in history, which made him the perfect person to set Jeanie up for a question about getting hacked on Twitter by someone trying to scam people into buying PS5s.

Desus asked Jeanie Buss about the PS5s pic.twitter.com/QkIRRbsEba — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 16, 2022

Buss notes how embarrassed she was about the situation and how sorry she was to any fans that got caught up in it — it was I guess successful enough that the Lakers put out a statement on their own Twitter account to ensure people realized it was fake and did not try to purchase a PlayStation from the team’s owner. Desus, of course, found it much funnier than Buss, jokingly asking if she was alright with her money to tee up the question.