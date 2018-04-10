Getty Image

It’s been a lost season for the Dallas Mavericks, as the team has struggled all year long and will miss out on the postseason. But if there has been a silver lining, it’s been that the longtime face of the franchise, Dirk Nowitzki, has hinted that he planned on coming back for his 21st NBA season in 2018-19.

Despite the fact that he posted the second-worst scoring and rebounding marks of his career, and despite the fact that the soon-to-be 40-year-old big man’s season came to an end because of ankle surgery, Nowitzki announced on Tuesday afternoon that he’ll suit up for Dallas next year. Nowitzki revealed his decision during his final press conference of the year on Tuesday.

The 🐐 says he's coming back for year 2️⃣1️⃣ 🙌#MFFL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 10, 2018