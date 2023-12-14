Draymond Green will not play in an NBA game for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the league decided to hand down an indefinite suspension to Green in the aftermath of an incident that occurred the prior night when he swung his arm around and struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

“This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts … He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the NBA said in a statement.

Indefinite suspensions are tricky because they are so vague — in theory, Green could miss one game and come back, or this could be the last we see of him for quite some time. What we do know from the league is that there are conditions on a return, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Green will receive counseling while he’s away from action. Wojnarowski additionally reported that there will be counseling involved, although the NBA was hesitant to put a specific number of games on this suspension.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will be allowed to continue practicing with team while serving his suspension, source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 14, 2023

Saying “away from action” is important, because Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brings word that Green will not be fully away from the team. Apparently, the league has given Green the all clear to practice with the Golden State Warriors while he’s barred from games.

Green’s suspension comes only a few games after he returned from an earlier suspension. Earlier this season, the league suspended him five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a choke hold during a fracas between the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves. This also comes at just about the worst possible time for Golden State, which are 10-13 on the season, currently are 2.5 games out of the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference, and have lost three of their last four games.