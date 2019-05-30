Getty Image

There were signs early in the season that the Warriors dynasty was beginning to crack. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson weren’t playing like their normal selves and the tension caused by Kevin Durant’s impending free agency was clear.

The latter issue came to a head in an early season loss to the Clippers in which Green and Durant had a high profile argument on the bench at the end of the fourth quarter that spilled into the locker room. Green challenged Durant about his commitment to the Warriors and the rumors surrounding his likely departure from the team in the summer, which Durant took offense too.

Some wondered if the Warriors would implode before the team even had a chance to split up in free agency, but as they enter their fifth straight Finals appearance seeking a three-peat, that clearly wasn’t the case. Green sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols this week prior to the team traveling to Toronto for the start of the Finals, and he opened up about that incident, what was said, and what occurred in the aftermath when he and Durant finally sat down to hash things out.