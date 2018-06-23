Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is the latest NBA player to make his post-playing intentions known: he wants to be an NBA owner. More specifically, though, he wants to help the NBA expand back into Seattle.

Finding a place in the owner’s suite has been a common thread for a number of NBA players in recent years. Wade’s close friend LeBron James has already stated that he’d like to own an NBA team someday, following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps. Kevin Durant has also said he’d like to be an owner.

The same, apparently, can be said for Wade, currently under contract with the Miami Heat. But Wade makes it clear that he doesn’t want to be a sole owner of a franchise, but simply part of an ownership group.