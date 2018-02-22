Getty Image

Fans of the Miami Heat are thrilled that the best player in franchise history, Dwyane Wade, is back where it all began. In fact, fans around the NBA are generally pleased with the future Hall of Fame shooting guard returning to Miami and there has been a great deal of interest surrounding the reunion of player and team.

In fact, Wade has already shared plans to stay with the Heat until he retires from the NBA and, of course, that would be the logical conclusion. However, the 36-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and, if the basketball world has learned anything in recent years, that distinction comes with at least a twinge of uncertainty.

To that end, an amusing revelation came to light on Thursday, with Wade’s already famous “Vice” jersey being restocked and shipping again … on exactly July 1.