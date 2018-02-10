Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is once again a member of the Miami Heat. Wade, who spent the start of this season on the Cleveland Cavaliers, was traded to Miami before Thursday’s trade deadline for a future second-round draft pick. It wasn’t the biggest move of the deadline, but seeing as how excited everyone is about Wade being back in Miami, it was certainly big for him on a personal level.

Wade started his career and won three rings with Miami, and may be the most beloved player in Heat history. That was on display on Friday night, when Wade checked in for the first time since returning to the organization.

Decked out in the team’s gorgeous Miami Vice uniform, Wade went to the scorer’s table as Tyler Johnson was attempting a free throw. From the moment he left the bench, the fans in Miami became unglued, and gave the future Hall of Fame inductee a standing ovation as he checked in.