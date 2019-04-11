Getty Image

Yes, closing night around the NBA was largely about sending off two of the league’s biggest legends off in style as Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade played the final games of their illustrious careers. And they did just that.

Despite losing to the Nets, Wade finished with a triple double in Brooklyn with the Banana Boat crew cheering him on, while Dirk closed things out rather fittingly with a fade-away jumper at the top of the key against the Spurs as Coach Pop hilariously berated one of his players for deigning to defend him.

But Wednesday also had massive playoff implications for several teams, particularly in the Eastern Conference. Now, after a flurry of final scores, the East’s playoff picture is set, and we finally have some clarity on who earned the eighth and final spot and how the bottom four teams will match-up when the postseason gets underway this weekend.