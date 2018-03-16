Getty Image

In his first season with the team Enes Kanter has emerged as a powerful voice with the New York Knicks. Kristaps Porzingis is the focal point of the franchise, but Kanter isn’t afraid to speak his mind, whether it be beefing with LeBron James or the politicians in Turkey.

With Porzingis on the mend and the Knicks wayward once more, it’s Kanter who has once again become the one to speak up for the team amidst its struggles. The Knicks are in 12th in the East and safely out of a playoff spot at 24-45, but that doesn’t mean the team is just focused on the future.

As Kanter told ESPN’s Ian Begley, the goal for the team remains to put the best roster they can out there and see what happens.