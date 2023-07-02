Prior to the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Clippers waived Eric Gordon and his non-guaranteed deal for this upcoming season to save an outrageous amount of money on their upcoming luxury tax bill.

After shopping Gordon to no avail, the Clippers waiving him meant Gordon was free to sign with any team of his choice. While he figured to have interest from plenty of contenders, Gordon chose to go to the team with the most intrigue — but also the most questions — coming into the 2023-24 season: the Phoenix Suns.

Free agent Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Massive get for the Suns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

Gordon will sign a 1-year deal with the Suns on the minimum to try and help Phoenix win its first championship, as he joins a team he’s been connected with in the past but never made it to. He figures to play a fairly significant role for the Suns, given they have a lot of minutes available behind their star quartet of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Deandre Ayton. Phoenix will hope Gordon can bring them some shooting pop to their backcourt rotation and another ball-handling option as they cobble together a brand new rotation.

Phoenix has been as busy as any team in the league since free agency began filling out that depth, bringing back some of their own free agents in Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, while adding Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu, and now Gordon on minimum deals.