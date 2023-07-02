Every Signing And Trade By Each Team During The First Weekend Of Free Agency

The first weekend of free agency is coming to a close, and with the league year finally officially open for business, every team in the league has made roster moves to try and better position themselves for this coming fall — whatever their goals are for the season.

There are still some very big dominoes left to fall, most notably trade requests issued by James Harden in Philadelphia and Damian Lillard in Portland, and once those situations are resolved, another flurry of activity is likely to follow. That said, even with two superstars in the wind the first weekend was not held up in terms of deals getting done and players finding new homes, as well over 50 players have inked new deals and a number of trades have seen players, picks, and cash exchanged between teams.

Here we have compiled the action from this weekend (and trades from the last two weeks) for each team, showing who has been the most active and what teams have been patient to get the new league year started.

Atlanta Hawks

Signings

N/A

Trades

Acquired Rudy Gay and a second round pick from Utah for John Collins

Acquired Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington, and two second round picks from the Rockets for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba

Boston Celtics

Signings

Kristaps Porzingis to 2-year, $60 million contract extension

Oshae Brissett to 2-year minimum contract

Trades

Acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards and two first round picks from the Grizzlies for Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and a second round pick

Brooklyn Nets

Signings

Cam Johnson to 4-year, $108 million contract

Dennis Smith Jr. to 1-year minimum contract

Trades

Acquired a $19.9 million trade exception from the Pistons for Joe Harris and two second round picks

Traded Patty Mills to the Rockets

Charlotte Hornets

Signings

LaMelo Ball to 5-year, $207 million contract extension

Trades

N/A

Chicago Bulls

Signings

Nikola Vucevic to 3-year, $60 million contract extension

Coby White to 3-year, $33 million contract

Jevon Carter to 3-year, $20 million contract