Every Signing And Trade By Each Team During The First Weekend Of Free Agency

The first weekend of free agency is coming to a close, and with the league year finally officially open for business, every team in the league has made roster moves to try and better position themselves for this coming fall — whatever their goals are for the season.
There are still some very big dominoes left to fall, most notably trade requests issued by James Harden in Philadelphia and Damian Lillard in Portland, and once those situations are resolved, another flurry of activity is likely to follow. That said, even with two superstars in the wind the first weekend was not held up in terms of deals getting done and players finding new homes, as well over 50 players have inked new deals and a number of trades have seen players, picks, and cash exchanged between teams.
Here we have compiled the action from this weekend (and trades from the last two weeks) for each team, showing who has been the most active and what teams have been patient to get the new league year started.
Atlanta Hawks
Signings
N/A
Trades
Acquired Rudy Gay and a second round pick from Utah for John Collins
Acquired Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington, and two second round picks from the Rockets for the draft rights to Alpha Kaba
Boston Celtics
Signings
Kristaps Porzingis to 2-year, $60 million contract extension
Oshae Brissett to 2-year minimum contract
Trades
Acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards and two first round picks from the Grizzlies for Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and a second round pick
Brooklyn Nets
Signings
Cam Johnson to 4-year, $108 million contract
Dennis Smith Jr. to 1-year minimum contract
Trades
Acquired a $19.9 million trade exception from the Pistons for Joe Harris and two second round picks
Traded Patty Mills to the Rockets
Charlotte Hornets
Signings
LaMelo Ball to 5-year, $207 million contract extension
Trades
N/A
Chicago Bulls
Signings
Nikola Vucevic to 3-year, $60 million contract extension
Coby White to 3-year, $33 million contract
Jevon Carter to 3-year, $20 million contract
Trades
N/A
Cleveland Cavaliers
Signings
Caris Levert to 2-year, $32 million contract
Georges Niang to 3-year, $26 million contract
Ty Jerome to 2-year, $5 million contract
Trades
Acquired Max Strus (4-year, $63 million) for Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and two second round picks in a sign-and-trade with the Heat and Spurs
Acquired Damian Jones from the Jazz into space
Dallas Mavericks
Signings
Kyrie Irving to 3-year, $126 million contract
Seth Curry to 2-year, $9 million contract
Dwight Powell to 3-year, $12 million contract
Trades
N/A
Denver Nuggets
Signings
Reggie Jackson to 2-year, $10 million contract
DeAndre Jordan to minimum contract
Trades
N/A
Detroit Pistons
Signings
N/A
Trades
Acquired Joe Harris and two second round picks from Brooklyn for a trade exception
Acquired Monte Morris from Washington for a second round pick
Golden State Warriors
Signings
Draymond Green to 4-year, $100 million contract
Trades
Acquired Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole a first round pick and a second round pick
Houston Rockets
Signings
Fred VanVleet to 3-year, $130 million contract
Jock Landale to 4-year, $32 million contract
Jeff Green to 1-year, $6 million contract
Trades
Acquired the draft rights to Alpha Kaba from the Hawks for Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington, and two second round picks
Acquired two second round picks from the Clippers for KJ Martin
Acquired Dillon Brooks (4-year, $80 million contract) from the Grizzlies in sign-and-trade for Josh Christopher
Acquired Patty Mills from the Nets
Traded Patty Mills to the Thunder
Indiana Pacers
Signings
Bruce Brown to 2-year, $45 million contract
Tyrese Haliburton to 5-year, $207 million contract extension
Trades
Acquired Obi Toppin from the Knicks for two second round picks
Acquired draft compensation from the Kings for Chris Duarte (still pending)
Los Angeles Clippers
Trades
Acquired KJ Martin from the Rockets for two second round picks
Acquired the draft rights to Balsa Koprivica from the Pistons for cash
Los Angeles Lakers
Signings
D’Angelo Russell to 2-year, $37 million contractAustin Reaves to 4-year, $54 million contract
Jaxson Hayes to 2-year minimum contract
Cam Reddish to 2-year minimum contract
Rui Hachimura to 3-year, $51 million contract
Gabe Vincent to 3-year, $33 million contract
Taurean Prince to 1-year, $4.5 million contract
Trades
N/A
Memphis Grizzlies
Signings
Desmond Bane to 5-year, $207 million contract extension
Derrick Rose to 2-year, $6.5 million contract
Trades
Acquired Josh Christopher and trade exception from the Rockets in sign-and-trade for Dillon Brooks
Acquired Marcus Smart from the Celtics for Tyus Jones and two first round picks
Miami Heat
Signings
Josh Richardson to 2-year minimum contract
Kevin Love to 2-year minimum contract
Thomas Bryant to 2-year, $5.4 million contract
Trades
Acquired a second round pick from the Cavaliers for Max Strus
Acquired a $9.4 million trade exception from the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and draft picks
Milwaukee Bucks
Signings
Khris Middleton to 3-year, $102 million contract
Brook Lopez to 2-year, $48 million contract
Jae Crowder to 1-year contract
Trades
N/A
Minnesota Timberwolves
Signings
Nickeil Alexander-Walker to 2-year, $9 million contract
Troy Brown Jr. to 2-year, $8 million contract
Shake Milton to 2-year, $10 million contract
Naz Reid to 3-year, $42 million contract
Trades
N/A
New Orleans Pelicans
Signings
Herbert Jones to 4-year, $54 million contract
Trades
N/A
New York Knicks
Signings
Donte DiVincenzo to 4-year, $50 million contract
Trades
Acquired two second round picks from the Pacers for Obi Toppin
Oklahoma City Thunder
Signings
Vasilije Micic to 3-year, $23 million contract
Jack White to 2-year, minimum contract
Trades
Acquired Victor Oladipo and draft picks from the Heat
Acquired Patty Mills and draft picks from the Rockets (via the Nets)
Orlando Magic
Signings
Joe Ingles to 2-year, $22 million contract
Mo Wagner to 2-year, $16 million contract
Trades
N/A
Philadelphia 76ers
Signings
Patrick Beverley to 1-year minimum contract
Trades
James Harden, probably…at some point
Phoenix Suns
Signings
Yuta Watanabe to minimum contract
Josh Okogie to 2-year minimum contract
Chimezie Metu to 1-year minimum contract
Drew Eubanks to 2-year minimum contract
Keita Bates-Diop to 2-year minimum contract
Damion Lee to 2-year minimum contract
Trades
Acquired Bradley Beal from the Wizards for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second round picks, and pick swaps
Portland Trail Blazers
Signings
Jerami Grant to 5-year, $160 million contract
Trades
Damian Lillard, probably…at some point
Sacramento Kings
Signings
Domantas Sabonis to 5-year, $217 million contract extension
Sasha Vezenkov to 3-year, $20 million contract
Harrison Barnes to 3-year, $54 million contract
Trey Lyles to 2-year, $16 million contract
Alex Len to 1-year, $3.2 million contract
Trades
Acquired Chris Duarte from the Pacers for draft compensation (still pending)
San Antonio Spurs
Signings
Tre Jones to 2-year, $20 million contract
Julian Champagnie to 4-year, $12 million contract
Sandro Mamukelashvili to 1-year, $2 million contract
Trades
Acquired Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and a second round pick from the Cavs in Max Strus sign-and-trade
Toronto Raptors
Signings
Jakob Poeltl to 4-year, $80 million contract
Dennis Schröder to 2-year, $26 million contract
Jalen McDaniels to 2-year, $9.3 million contract
Trades
N/A
Utah Jazz
Signings
Jordan Clarkson to 3-year, $55 million contract extension
Trades
Acquired John Collins from the Hawks for Rudy Gay and a second round pick
Traded Damian Jones to the Cavaliers
Washington Wizards
Signings
Kyle Kuzma to 4-year, $102 million contract
Trades
Acquired Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second round picks, and pick swaps from the Suns for Bradley Beal
Acquired Jordan Poole, a first round pick, and a second round pick from the Warriors for Chris Paul
Acquired Tyus Jones from the Grizzlies and Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and a second round pick from the Celtics for Kristaps Porzingis
Acquired a second round pick from the Pistons for Monte Morris