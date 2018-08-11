The Hawks And Blazers Found Delightfully Quirky Ways To Announce Their Schedules For The Coming Season

#Portland Trail Blazers #Atlanta Hawks
08.10.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA and all of its offseason machinations has officially reached the midsummer doldrums. With free agency, the draft, summer league, and even the USA Basketball mini-camp all behind us, the news cycle is grinding to a halt. And hoops fans are all feeling a little peaked from the lack of excitement.

Thankfully, the league, in its infinite wisdom and beneficence, still has a few savory morsels left to slip us under the table. Earlier this week, they served up the amuse bouche when they announced the schedule for next season’s marquee games on opening night, Christmas, and MLK.

But on Friday, we got the main course when they released the full schedule, which answered all sorts of burning questions regarding Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James’ returns to their respective former teams and much, much more. It was also an opportunity for each individual team to announce their schedule to their fans, and both the Hawks and the Blazers truly made the most of it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP