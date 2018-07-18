Getty Image

If there’s any NBA player who can empathize with DeMar DeRozan for his trade to the San Antonio Spurs, it’s Isaiah Thomas. DeRozan was the face of the Raptors’ franchise and was proud of it, committing to the franchise and legitimately wanting to build a championship contender in Toronto. For a team that had been burnt by its biggest star in the past, this was an exciting proposition.

Stil, DeRozan was shipped out of town on Wednesday for Kawhi Leonard in a deal that sent shockwaves around the league. Players were in his corner from the moment the news dropped, and a few hours after the trade became official, Thomas chimed in.

Thomas, of course, was an All-NBA player for the Boston Celtics, but got traded to Cleveland last summer for Kyrie Irving. The move didn’t sit especially well with him, and on Wednesday, he reminded everyone that the concept of loyalty is one that he doesn’t think exists in the league.