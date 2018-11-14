Jimmy Butler Will Start In His Sixers Debut, While Markelle Fultz Will Come Off The Bench

11.14.18

The Jimmy Butler era in Philadelphia will begin on Wednesday night, when the All-Star wing will suit up for the Sixers for the first time when the team travels to take on the Orlando Magic. The length of Butler’s time with the 76ers is still to be determined, because while both sides reportedly want to ink a long-term deal, as we saw in Chicago and Minnesota, anything can happen with Jimmy G. Buckets.

But for now, there’s optimism abound in the City of Brotherly Love, as the team finally added a third superstar to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. It turns out we’ll get to see how the trio meshes right away, as Butler will be inserted into the starting lineup against the Magic.

