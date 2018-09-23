The Cavaliers Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For Jimmy Butler

Getty Image

The Jimmy Butler sweepstakes is fully underway and, as of the weekend, Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is directly involved in the proceedings. Given his reported push to secure a deal that would send Butler elsewhere and Butler’s projected absence from Monday’s Media Day festivities, there could be fireworks in the (very) near future and, on Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski injected a new potential suitor into the mix.

That suitor is the Cleveland Cavaliers.