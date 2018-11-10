The Sixers NBA Title Odds Made A Big Jump After The Jimmy Butler Trade

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest move of the young 2018-19 NBA season on Saturday when they dealt Dario Saric and Robert Covington to Minnesota in exchange for Jimmy Butler.

The move is clearly one made with the intent of improving their chances in the Eastern Conference after starting the season 8-5, with three of those losses being by double-digits to the three top teams in the East. The Sixers decided they needed to make a move to have a chance at a Finals run this season and pounced at the right time when the Timberwolves were desperate to move Butler after an 0-5 stretch.

As for how much better this makes the Sixers, we’ll have to wait and see, because while Butler is a significant addition, they do have depth concerns on the wing. Still, few see this as anything other than a net positive, and the folks at Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas agree, as they vaulted the Sixers up from 30-1 to win the NBA title to 16-1, moving them even with the Houston Rockets and third in the East behind the Celtics and Raptors (each 13-2).