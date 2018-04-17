Getty Image

Joel Embiid really wants to get back on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers. Though he got to hilariously ring the bell for the team on the court before Game 1, Embiid still has not seen the postseason since breaking a bone in his face and requiring surgery shortly before the end of the regular season.

Embiid cleared concussion protocol but did not play in Monday night’s Game 2 against the Miami Heat, so he had to watch as Dwyane Wade caught fire and evened the series at one. Afterward, Embiid posted to Instagram that the Sixers were being too careful with him and that he was “f*cking sick and tired of being babied.”

Early Tuesday morning, Embiid clarified his comments with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, saying he’s desperate to get back into the lineup and make a difference for the Sixers now that they’re finally in the postseason.