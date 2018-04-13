Getty Image

Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 against the Miami Heat has been in doubt for some time but, on Friday morning, the most definitive information to date came to light. In speaking with the Dan Patrick Show, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown said the following when prompted about Embiid’s prospects of appearing in the opener.

“He will not play in Game 1,” Brown said. “From that point going forward, we’ll figure some stuff out but unless something remarkable happens, Dan, I don’t plan on him playing in Game 1.”