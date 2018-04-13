Joel Embiid Won’t Play In Game 1 Against The Heat Unless ‘Something Remarkable Happens’

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #Miami Heat
04.13.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 against the Miami Heat has been in doubt for some time but, on Friday morning, the most definitive information to date came to light. In speaking with the Dan Patrick Show, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown said the following when prompted about Embiid’s prospects of appearing in the opener.

“He will not play in Game 1,” Brown said. “From that point going forward, we’ll figure some stuff out but unless something remarkable happens, Dan, I don’t plan on him playing in Game 1.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Miami Heat
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsJOEL EMBIIDMIAMI HEATPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 day ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 3 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP