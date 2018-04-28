The Washington Wizards’ season came to an end on Friday night at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. The two teams squared off in a must-win Game 6 for the Wizards in Washington, but by the time the clock hit zero, the Raptors were able to pick up a 102-92 win and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
It was an ending that many expected, but was still the cherry on top of a lost year in Washington. This 43-win season was defined by a lengthy injury for John Wall, some apparent internal strife, and of course, a first round exit in the postseason. Optimism will be high that next year, with a healthy backcourt duo of Wall and Bradley Beal, the Wizards can build and take a step forward.
For that to happen, Wall has a few ides of what the team needs. One is by filling out the roster with guys who want to suit up for the Wizards, another is to upgrade their frontcourt.
