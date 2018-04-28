John Wall Cited ‘Athletic Bigs’ As One Of The Wizards’ Big Needs This Offseason

The Washington Wizards’ season came to an end on Friday night at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. The two teams squared off in a must-win Game 6 for the Wizards in Washington, but by the time the clock hit zero, the Raptors were able to pick up a 102-92 win and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

It was an ending that many expected, but was still the cherry on top of a lost year in Washington. This 43-win season was defined by a lengthy injury for John Wall, some apparent internal strife, and of course, a first round exit in the postseason. Optimism will be high that next year, with a healthy backcourt duo of Wall and Bradley Beal, the Wizards can build and take a step forward.

For that to happen, Wall has a few ides of what the team needs. One is by filling out the roster with guys who want to suit up for the Wizards, another is to upgrade their frontcourt.

