The best high school prospects in the country will descend on Brooklyn on April 8 for the Jordan Brand Classic at Barclays Center, and on Thursday, the official rosters for the two squads were released.

The game is highlighted by the presence of the four best players in the country, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings. For Duke fans excited about next year when the “best recruiting class ever” gets on campus, the Jordan Brand Classic will provide a preview of what their young squad will look like as the folks at the Classic were wise enough to group the quartet of Duke stars on the same team — the four will all be at the McDonald’s All-American Game the week before, but they are split between the two teams.

R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish, Zion Williamson and Tre Jones will all be on the “Home Team” for the game, which makes that team the automatic favorite. The Away Team is headlined by a pair of dominant big men with NBA lineage in Bol Bol and Shareef O’Neal, as well as some top wing prospects of their own in Nassir Little and Darius Bazley. It’s impossible not to see the impact of the changes in basketball and the “positionless” revolution, as Bol is the lone center on either roster.