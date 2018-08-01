LeBron And Kevin Durant Reportedly Kept The Peace During Tristan Thompson And Draymond Green’s Near-Fight

Much has been made in the last day or so about the series of events that led to an altercation between Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson. It’s pretty well-documented that the pair do not like each other in the slightest, as they had several incidents during the 2018 NBA Finals. Add in that Green aired some dirty laundry during the Warriors’ championship parade and it makes sense that there’s some animosity between the two.

Reports have popped up recently about the pair getting into a fight during the summer, although there’s no word on whether it was a fight, some jawing, or something else. That is until Wednesday, when Marcus Thompson of The Athletic shined some light on exactly what happened.

The gist of the story is that the pair were attending a party in Los Angeles thrown by LeBron James after the ESPYs. Thompson apparently accosted Green — the phrases “face mush” and “more like a shove” popped up — and tensions rose.

