Cavs Fans Are Throwing Tristan Thompson A Parade For Allegedly Punching Draymond Green

08.01.18 2 hours ago

Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green aren’t exactly the best of friends, as the Cavs center and Warriors do-everything big man have had their share of battles on the court over the years in four straight NBA Finals.

After the Warriors swept the Cavs in the 2018 Finals, Draymond had some less than nice things to say to Tristan, refusing to shake his hand after the final buzzer sounded in Cleveland. Green brought up that interaction at the Warriors’ championship parade, proving that it was far from a “heat of the moment” deal for Draymond and that there is genuinely some dislike, at the least, between the two.

Over ESPY’s weekend in Los Angeles, the two got into an altercation at a party and it required LeBron James and Kevin Durant to step in to break things up after Thompson punched (or “face mushed,” depending on the account) Green. There have been various accounts of what transpired to lead to Thompson snapping, with some saying he instigated after Green attempted to calm tensions between them. However, Pablo Torre of ESPN relayed a different (and to be honest much more believable) account on Wednesday’s High Noon from sources that were close to the situation.

