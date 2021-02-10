Karl-Anthony Towns has missed the last 13 games for the Timberwolves as he battled COVID-19, dealing with a lengthy recovery from the virus, but he will apparently be back on the court on Wednesday night when the Wolves play host to the Clippers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

After recovering from COVID-19 and missing the past 13 games, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to return tonight vs. the Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

It will be great to see Towns back on the floor, as he’s only appeared in four games thus far for Minnesota, who have unsurprisingly struggled mightily in his absence. It’s not known if he’ll have a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game conditioning, but it’s just great to know that he has gotten back to being able to play.

Towns and his family have been impacted tremendously by COVID-19 over the last year, as he lost his mother Jacqueline in 2020 and six other family members to the virus, and has been very open about the difficulties he’s had in dealing with such a tragic year. He dedicated the game ball from Minnesota’s opening night win to his mother and explained how nothing feels the same now, and having to battle the virus himself after what he’s seen happen to his family had to have been extremely difficult. Hopefully being back on the court can bring him some normalcy again, starting Wednesday, and it will be great to see him back playing ball.

UPDATE: Towns pushed back on the “expected” part of Charania’s report, noting that he will be going through shootaround to see how he feels and that he won’t be rushing back to the court if he doesn’t feel right.