Kawhi Leonard Has Been Officially Ruled Out Of Game 1 Against The Warriors

04.14.18 60 mins ago

Everything with the San Antonio Spurs is proceeding as normal, but unfortunately, life without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard has become the new normal. Leonard has played just nine games this season for the Spurs, and there have been all sorts of rumors and speculation surrounding both his absence and his future with the franchise.

For the first time in two decades, the Spurs failed to reach 50 wins this season, and up until last week, there was some danger that they might break another 20-year streak and fail to qualify for the playoffs.

With that hurdle now behind them, they can set their eyes on the immediate future, which entails a first-round matchup against the defending champion Golden State Warriors that tips off on Saturday in Oakland.

And just as everyone suspected, they’ll have to do it without their best player in the lineup, as the team confirmed via their Twitter account on Friday night.

