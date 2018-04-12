Steve Kerr Says The Warriors Don’t Expect Kawhi Leonard To Play During Their Series

04.12.18 1 hour ago

The Golden State Warriors have a first-round matchup against the San Antonio Spurs to start the postseason, and as of right now, the defending champs aren’t expecting any surprises from the Spurs lineup over the course of their series.

Despite the enigmatic status of Kawhi Leonard, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he and the Warriors don’t expect Leonard to magically get healthy enough to play in the postseason.

Kerr and the Warriors addressed the media after practice on Thursday and fielded questions about what to expect out of the Spurs in their upcoming series. While Draymond Green said he expects a strong test and a fun atmosphere in San Antonio, no one associated with the Warriors expects Leonard to actually take the floor for the Spurs.

