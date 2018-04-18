The Spurs Are Reportedly Signaling To Other Teams That They Won’t Trade Kawhi Leonard

04.18.18 3 hours ago

The San Antonio Spurs are still alive in the NBA Playoffs but, with the team trailing 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors, most of the NBA-wide attention surrounding the Spurs revolves around the future of Kawhi Leonard. The All-NBA forward has not appeared in a game since Jan. 13, as Leonard was limited to only nine appearances this season as a result of injury.

The ongoing saga of whether Leonard should play (or at least be with his team) continues, but recently, there have been rumblings of a potential trade involving the All-NBA forward. However, Marc Stein of the New York Times shed light that, contrary to popular belief, the Spurs reportedly aren’t planning on doing anything just yet.

One well-placed insider who has closely monitored this situation told me recently that the Spurs continue to give off signals behind the scenes that they won’t trade Leonard. I’m sure they want Leonard to believe that, but this saga has reached the point that a trade has to be considered no less likely than the prospect of a Pop/Kawhi summit that leads to a detente.

