The Celtics Will Reportedly Try Again In Engaging The Spurs In A Kawhi Leonard Trade

06.15.18

With less than one week until the 2018 NBA Draft, most of the league’s attention has been focused on the influx of new talent set to arrive with this season’s rookie class. On Friday afternoon, however, that all changed in a hurry with reporting that Kawhi Leonard is seeking a trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

In the immediate aftermath of that bombshell, the city of Los Angeles (and, specifically, the Lakers) zoomed to the front of the line with regard to potential suitors for Leonard on the trade market. With that said, a player of Leonard’s caliber is almost certain to garner multiple teams with high-end interest and the Boston Celtics are now reportedly listed among them.

