Kelly Oubre Jr. Is The Latest Athlete To Speak Up About His Mental Health Struggles

03.07.18 2 days ago

Getty Image

DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love have both made headlines recently for speaking out on a topic that has remained taboo for far too long.

In an interview with the Toronto Star last week, DeRozan revealed that he struggles with depression and anxiety, and his honesty subsequently inspired Love to make a similar revelation in a candid essay for the Players Tribune on Tuesday. DeRozan says he hopes his comments help make it easier for others to come forward, and it already appears to have started something of a chain reaction.

Wizards swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. became the latest NBA player to open up his mental health issues. The promising young wing spoke candidly on the latest episode of the Wizards Tipoff Podcast about his battles and learning that it’s OK to talk about those things and show your weakness when going through troubled times.

Around The Web

TAGSKelly Oubre Jr.KEVIN LOVEWASHINGTON WIZARDS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP