Getty Image

Turns out you might not have Kevin Durant to kick around for too much longer, Golden State Warriors dynasty haters. The two-time champion and winner of the last two NBA Finals MVP awards doesn’t seem to think he’ll drag his career out for an extended period before he moves on to better ways to spend his time.

Durant is having a good run of things with the Warriors, of course, but every athlete has a certain window for their professional career. Now in his second summer with the Warriors, Durant has made it clear that he intends to stay in Oakland with the Dubs and go for a third straight title. But no matter what contract he signs and how long he stays with Golden State, he may already be entering the later stages of his career.

Durant talked to ESPN’s Chris Haynes and was honest about his future, one that might not include playing basketball for much longer. The Warriors star has famously already begun investing heavily in the tech industry and various other areas to prepare his portfolio for life after hoops.